Princeton — Jean “Jeanie” Cottew, 85, of Princeton, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026, with family by her side.

Cottew was born January 11, 1941, in Little Falls to Carl and Adeline Schlichting. She married Larry Cottew in 1960, and they eventually settled in Dayton, where they raised their five children. They later retired to the Whitefish Chain. Cottew was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, decorating and quilting. She made graduation quilts for each of her 17 grandchildren and donated quilts to local charities.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Royalton.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children Becky Yackel, Craig Cottew, Pam Scholefield, Michelle Style and Jeff Cottew; siblings Paul Schlichting, Loraine Benson, Kate Eckman and Julie Brill; sister-in-law Janel Schlichting; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Larry, Jim, Charlie and Bobby Schlichting, and brother-in-law Jim Brill.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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