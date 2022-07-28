Jay Patrick Kedrowski, 58, Sauk Rapids

March 23, 1964 - July 23, 2022

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jay Kedrowski, age 58, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jay was born March 23, 1964 in St. Cloud to Melvin, Sr. & LaVon (Eberhardt) Kedrowski. He lived in the St. Cloud area all his life and worked at Quebecor Printing and Volkmuth Printing. Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a private, quiet man with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his brothers, Michael (Jacqueline) of Duluth and Joel (Ruthann) of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Christopherson; and brothers, Rick and Melvin, Jr.

Please wear camo apparel to the services in honor of Jay.