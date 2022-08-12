Janna LaFountaine (Larson), 63, St. Cloud

March 21, 1959 - August 10, 2022

Janna LaFountaine (Larson), age 63 of St. Cloud was a warrior, ever moving forward and always doing the right thing. Janna passed away at home on August 10, 2022 surrounded by her beloved family.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A private family burial will be at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Growing up in Edina, she was an active member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis which brought her to Cathedral of the Pines summer camp in Lutsen, MN. There, she established life-long friendships and began her career as a mentor.

Through the years Janna taught and coached thousands of students and student athletes at Apollo High School, Saint Cloud State, and The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's (CSB/SJU). Even in retirement she taught English through Hands Across the World to women in the US and abroad. During her time at CSB, she led multiple study abroad trips to London, Italy, and Greece. She often brought her "assistant" - her husband Mike. Mike and Janna met during college at Gustavus Adolphus; they were devoted to and supportive of one another, and recently celebrated 39 years of marriage on August 6th. From drinking a pint in their London neighborhood to riding camels at the Great Pyramids of Giza, they got to experience the world together.

She lived by the motto "let's give it a go", believing barriers were meant to be overcome. Janna embodied positivity, strength and tenacity. She never lauded her own accolades, rather celebrated others' successes while supporting those whose own burdens were too heavy. She cared deeply for her family, friends, or students. "I love you" was always on her lips when her family, especially her children were involved. She made sure everyone knew their importance in her life and in the world.

Her zest for life was contagious--she loved fiercely, moved quickly, and embraced all life had to offer. Whether it was a game of backyard Kubb, an after dinner game of cribbage or a game of Pickleball with her CSB colleagues, she competed with confidence and joy. She played to win.

She is survived by her husband Mike, son Joe (Jill), daughter Bo (Zane), son-in-law Sean, her parents Phil and Jo Larson of Bloomington, MN; her siblings Brad (Patty), Beth (Larry), and Baird (Hilda), as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her oldest son Dan, and her grandparents.

The family wants to thank the staff and members of Coborn's Cancer Center, The Saint Cloud Hospital--Oncology Unit, CentraCare Hospice Services, and particularly her in-home hospice nurse, Ashley, for their loving care of Janna over the past four years.

For those wishing to express their love, the family requests memorials in the form of donations rather than flowers, to organizations she strongly believed in--Hands Across the World, Planned Parenthood, and Habitat for Humanity.