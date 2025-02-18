Janice M. Jarnot, 78, Foley

May 11, 1946 - February 16, 2025

Janice M. Jarnot, age 78, of Foley, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2025 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Brennyville, MN. Rev. Mathew Langager will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Janice M. Jarnot was born on May 11, 1946 to Earl and Susan (Steinhoff) Killeen in Padua, MN. She moved to the St. Cloud area with her family in 1948. She married Aloysius “Bobbie” Jarnot on April 26, 1975 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. She moved to the Foley area in 1975. As a young girl she helped her mother as a seamstress, and she also took a greyhound bus to Minneapolis to babysit her nieces and nephews. As an adult Janice worked for Fingerhut from 1969 – 2018. She was a very active member in the community and was a member of the Christian Mothers, St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Quilting Club. Janice enjoyed embroidery, sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed being outside and working in her yard.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Al “Bobbie” on May 8, 2009; parents, Earl and Susan Killeen; brothers and sisters Lucille Frank, Mary Meyer, Sylvester “Sy” Killeen, Edward Killeen, Jerome Killeen, Leo Killen, Donna Mae Kiffmeyer, infant sister Donna Mae, niece Mary Kiffmeyer, nephew Jeff Killeen and family friend LaVerne Studenski.

Special thank you to the doctors, nurses, workers from Coborn’s Cancer Center, The Gardens at Foley and St. Croix Hospice. No thank you’s will be sent.