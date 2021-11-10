Janice J. “Jan” Wicks, 79, Clearwater

June 10, 1942 - November 5, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Janice J. “Jan” Wicks, age 79 of Clearwater who passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Nathan Meyers will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Jan was born June 10, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gilbert and Irene (Watts) Jansky. She married Ron R. Wicks on February 20, 1965. The couple live in Colorado until moving to Clearwater in 2000. Jan was an active member of St. Luke’s Parish.

Janice is survived by her son, Jason; daughter, Liana Henkel; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jim (Sharon), Jerry (Barb), John (Bev), Joe (Mary), Tom (Barbe), Patricia (Gene) Miller, Eugene (Jackie), Dennis (Bev) and Mary Dockendorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; brothers-in-law, David Dockendorf and Wes Wicks.

Memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Parish.