Janice Aurelia Brownie, 75, Sauk Rapids

October 10,1949 - October 12, 2024

Janice Aurelia Brownie, age 75 Sauk Rapids, MN died Saturday, October 12th,2024.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids, MN. The burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud

Janice was born October 10th, 1949, in St. Cloud, MN to Sylvester and Serena Meemken. Janice worked as a server at Ace Bar for over 20 years and enjoyed playing cards. She loved playing practical jokes and making people laugh. Janice also valued spending time with her family, especially with her great grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Brownie of Sauk Rapids, MN; Son, Keith Brownie of Hutchinson, MN; daughter, Marie (Dale Laudenbach) Brownie of Richmond, MN; Grandchild, Austin(Karissa) Brownie of Hutchinson; Great Grandchildren, Damion Browne, and Serena Brownie; Brothers, Jim(Debbie) Meemken of St. Cloud, MN, Alvin (Alice) Meemken of Rice, MN, Andrew (Patrice) Meemken of St. Cloud, MN, Ken (Eileen) Meemken of St. Cloud, Scott (Jayne) Meemken of St. Cloud, MN; Sisters Betty (Isi) Tabyanan of Bemidji, MN, Mona (Duane) Meidl of Afton, MN, and Annette Wilson of Eagan, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kevin Meemken; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Sannes.