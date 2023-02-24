Janice A. Post, 86, St. Cloud

August 22, 1936 - February 22, 2023

Janice A. Post, age 86 of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Janice Annette Arseneau was born to Edmund and Pauline (Boor) Arseneau on August 22, 1936, in St. Cloud. She graduated from high school and went on to work as a laborer for Fingerhut for over 15 years. She then worked at Frigidaire and Electrolux Manufacturing for 20 years until her retirement. She was married to the love of her life, William “Willie” Post, on June 26, 1959, in Estherville, IA, and together they raised their six children.

Janice will be remembered for her love of her favorite drink, and always having a Coke with her anywhere she went. She also enjoyed watching movies, her favorite being black and white westerns. Above all else, Janice will be remembered for her time treasured with family. She will be dearly missed as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Janice is survived by her children, William III (Patricia) Post of Alexandria, Carol (Barry) Sequin of South Haven, Mary Quinn of St. Louis Park, Michael (Debora) Post of St. Cloud, and Mark Post of Luxemburg; son-in-law, Randy Nienaber of Erskine; grandchildren, Melinda, Elizabeth, Katelin, Anna, Theodore, Arthur, Brandon, Tina, Christine, Shari, Adam, Hannah, Jeremy, Nicholas, Alise, Kelly, Casey, and Patrick; Thirty-one great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Tellers of St. Cloud; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie on September 21, 2006; daughter, Karen Nienaber; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Post, brothers; Eddie, Donald, Gerry and Tom Arseneau and sisters; Carol Gaas and Shirley Braasch; her nephew Lanny and beloved pets, Patches and Sparky.

Janice’s family would like the recognize the Visiting Angels, St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks for their loving care and kindness.