January 30, 1937 - January 6, 2026

Janet Quispe fell asleep in death, age 88, on January 6, 2026, at her home in Sartell, MN. Memorial services will be on a later date, to be announced by the family.

Janet was born on January 30, 1937, in Denver, CO to Alvar & Eleanor (Nordquist) Signell. She had a younger brother, Kenneth (his wife Lorelei and daughter Erin), younger sister Carolyn (her husband Jim and children Debbie, Jim, Stephanie and Joanna). Janet was baptized on August 28, 1949. She graduated in the 30th class from the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead in 1958. Her first assignment sent her to Peru South America. Janet always focused her life on her family and her ministry and worship of Jehovah.

After 9 years of missionary work, Janet met Leoncio in Arequipa, Peru. After Leoncio was reassigned to Lima, Peru, they continued to correspond by mail for a year. Leoncio was assigned back to Arequipa, and they were married on September 9, 1967, where they continued to work together as husband and wife in the full-time ministry as Special Pioneers for another 5 years before the birth of their first son Peter in Arequipa, Peru. Shortly after moving to the United States, they welcomed the birth of their second son Paul 5 years later in Boston, MA. In the early 1980’s, the family moved from Boston to Raton, NM. Later they moved to Aurora, CO where they established roots for many years.

Janet continued to work with the local congregations, establishing close personal relationships with many of her spiritual brothers and sisters in the English speaking and two Spanish speaking congregations. In the summer of 1994, she was able to attend Pioneer School with her husband Leoncio and son Paul. Janet was overjoyed to welcome her 2 new daughters-in-laws, Amy and Alicia. She welcomed the birth of her granddaughters Alyssa and Courtney from Peter and Amy. Soon after, grandsons Gabriel, Jeremiah, Ethan and Phinehas from Paul and Alicia.

Janet and Leoncio moved to Minnesota around 2010 and have lived there ever since. On December 19, 2015, Janet unfortunately suffered a stroke. This disabled her for the last 10 years of her life. She was lovingly cared for by her husband, Leoncio. Despite her poor health, she maintained her love and zeal for her God, faithfully attending congregation meetings on Zoom and keeping up to date with the monthly broadcasts on JW.org.

Janet lived her life enjoying, loving, playing with her grandchildren, and teaching them the warm Christian values of love that she cherished from her God, Jehovah. Janet’s family and friends find comfort in the belief that is found in the Bible at John 11:25 where our Lord Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me, even though (she) dies, will come to life.” Although Janet will be dearly missed, we all eagerly await to welcome her back to life in Paradise earth.

We love you Ma, we miss you and will see you soon!