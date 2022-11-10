Janet Pappenfus, 76, Waite Park

July 1, 1946 - November 8, 2022

Janet Pappenfus, age 76 of Waite Park passed away November 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Janet Marie Pappenfus was born July 1, 1946 in Milaca, Minnesota to John and Mary (Tadych) Jurek. She graduated from Milaca High School. She married Peter Pappenfus on January 25, 1965 and the couple lived in Minneapolis before moving to Gilman where they lived for several years. Janet was a hard worker and worked several jobs including working as a waitress, selling Avon products and was caretaker of SS. Peter & Paul Church for several years. She was most proud of her work as a nanny and custodian. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed trips to the casino. Janet lived in Waite Park with her significant other, Robert Boos for several years.

Janet is survived by her children: Todd, Gordonville, TX; Tim (Kay), Royalton; Lisa Pappenfus, Sauk Rapids; Laura Pappenfus, Waite Park; Amy (Brad) Kenning, St. Cloud; Ted Pappenfus, Fergus Falls; 5 grandchildren: Will, Mason, Lance, Levi, Victoria 'Tori' and 3 great grandchildren, Jannay, Taylor and Raymond as well as brothers and sisters: Jacob Jurek, Foreston; Johnny Jurek, Foreston; Theresa Spiczka, Gilman and Mary Anne "Micky' Wahlberg of Coon Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Peter and significant other, Robert Boos, grandson, Brandon Pappenfus and brothers and sisters: Delores Kelash, Justin Jurek, Roy Jurek, Margaret Dahler, Kathryn Lentner, Martha Engesether, infant sister, Bernice and an infant brother, Benjamin.