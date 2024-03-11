Janet M. Zimmerman, 92, St. Joseph

April 2, 1931 - March 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Janet M. Zimmerman, 92, of St. Joseph. Jan passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Serenity Place in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph’s Parish Center/Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Jan was born on April 2, 1931 in St. Joseph Township to the late Bernard and Isabella (Steichen) Schreifels. She graduated from St. Anthony’s Catholic Elementary in St. Cloud, St. Cloud Tech High School and from the St. Cloud Beauty College. Jan was employed at Lucille Heinen Beauty Salon from 1950-1955. Jan married Nicholas Zimmerman on October 1, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They lived in rural St. Joseph and Jan raised their sons after Nick suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury in a car accident in 1959. She owned and operated Jan’s Beauty Salon out of her home, retiring in 2021. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish where she was a greeter, the Daughters of Isabella, Women of the Moose #417 and Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary.

Jan was an avid classic movie buff. She also enjoyed traveling, listening to music, reading, socializing and was a very competitive card player. She will be remembered for her outgoing nature and uplifting personality.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Julie) of Rockville, Tim of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Jake of Cold Spring, John (Missy) of Richmond; granddaughter-in-law, Brianna Zimmerman of Cold Spring; five great grandchildren, Landon, Raylan, Everly, Autumn and Harland; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nick in 1998; grandson, Jason in 2020; and brothers, Ervin, Eugene, Richard and Eldred Schreifels.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Serenity Place and CentraCare Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Jan.