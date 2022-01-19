Janet J (Shafer) Nadeau, 85, St. Joseph

September 12, 1936 - January 18, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Janet J (Shafer) Nadeau, age 85, who passed away unexpectedly, on January 18, 2022 at Woodcrest of Country Manor Senior living residence, in St. Joseph. Reverend Blaine Wasnie, OSB will officiate. Entombment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Hall.

Janet was born in St. Paul on September 12, 1936 to Charles and Frances (Peifer) Shafer. She was a proud graduate of St. Paul Johnson High School. Janet was United in Marriage with Roland Nadeau, November 30, 1957. Janet and Roland were blessed with five children, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Lawrence, Denise and Michelle.

Janet lived in the Avon and St. Joseph area for many years. In her retirement years, Janet was very involved with community volunteer activities at her church, Whitney Senior Center, and the (Y2K) St. Joe Lions club. Janet had a strong passion for her faith. The joy of Janet’s life were her grandchildren and family.

Janet is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Laura) Nadeau of Esko, Lawrence (Toni) Nadeau of Foley, Denise (Elmer) Burggraff of Barnum, Michelle (Enrique) Suarez of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Cody Nadeau, Amanda Stahlmann, Kelli Nadeau, Allison Nadeau, Kenneth Nadeau, Nicole Schwarzbauer, Danielle Welle, Tyler Flanders & Raegan Flanders; four great grandchildren; extended family, and loving dog, Eva.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Kenneth; sister, Judy Shafer.