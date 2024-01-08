Janet Catherine Ampe, 57, Paynesville

January 20, 1966 - December 29, 2023

On December 29th, Janet Catherine Ampe (57), of Paynesville, MN passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She passed peacefully in her sleep. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove, MN. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Donations in memorial can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Janet was born in Golden Valley, Minnesota on January 20th, 1966 to Paul Rebelein and Catherine Carr. She graduated from Mounds View Senior High and then the University of Minnesota. Janet married Peter Lawrence Ampe in 1988, they would eventually raise three sons together. After living in Colorado for three years, she moved back to Minnesota to raise her family and to pursue her ambitious goal of becoming a lawyer. She earned a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law, and she enjoyed a successful career as an attorney before Parkinson’s Disease forced her to retire.

Janet simply loved life. She lived each day with passion. She was a loving wife, a fierce mother, a devoted daughter, a tender sister, and a dear friend. She was a light everywhere she went, endlessly giving her love and kindness to the world. She was a gift, with the most beautiful soul. Her strength, along with her selflessness, were perhaps her most admirable traits. It didn’t matter what type of adversity she faced, she still would always put the ones she loved first, and there was nothing that could stand in her way.

With family and friends, Janet enjoyed playing cards, skiing, boating, and going out on the town for food and drink, especially the Cadillac margaritas from El Rodeo. She also had a passion for her work, and enjoyed volunteering her time to a number of different organizations. Some of her favorite memories include cheering on high school football games and traveling with family, and she loved to spoil her granddaughter. Janet was most proud of her three sons, especially when they all stayed with her and took care of her in the month following her husband’s passing. In her later years, she enjoyed having weekly dinners with her family, shopping, and getting out of the house as often as possible. She kept the busiest social calendar of anyone we knew.

With her children, Janet taught empathy, compassion, and kindness. She would always ask us “how do you think that made the other person feel?” She welcomed everyone into our home and our family, and was always eager to spread love and kindness at every opportunity. Janet always emphasized that life isn’t about what happens to you, it’s how you deal with and react to it that defines you.

Preceded in death by her husband, Peter, and father, Paul, Janet leaves behind a legacy of love. Janet is missed by her three adoring sons, Peter, Preston, and Will; her proud mother, Catherine; her step-mother, Dana; her two brothers, Robert and Drew; her daughter-in-law, Hannah; and her granddaughter, Daphne. Janet had countless friends and caregivers who are grieving her passing as well.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember Janet for the joy she brought into our lives. Her spirit will forever be etched in our hearts, a testament to a life well-lived and love well-shared.