Janet C. Underdahl, 76, Sauk Rapids

June 9, 1944 - November 9, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Janet C. Underdahl who passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Janet was born on June 9, 1944 in Barnesville to Stanley and Ellen (Lindholm) Bell. She grew up in rural Clay County and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1962. Janet was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Underdahl on August 8, 1964 in Baker, MN. Together, they resided in several locations in northwest Minnesota and settled in Sauk Rapids in 1974. Janet and Dick were blessed with two daughters, Dawn and Darla. Janet touched the lives of many children in the 20 plus years of operating an in home daycare. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and active in the Redeemer Guild. Janet volunteered at the Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud and the Treasure Chest in Waite Park. She enjoyed baking, looking for collectables at garage sales, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janet was kind, loving, compassionate, generous, humble, and always helping others.

Janet is survived by her children, Dawn (Steve) Rudy of Sauk Rapids and Darla (Joe) Schmidt of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and siblings, Dennis Bell, Lloyd Bell, Joyce Enger, and Arlene Flaten.

Memorials are preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud.