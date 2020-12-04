Janet Albright, 85, Foley

September 29, 1935 - December 3, 2020

Janet Albright, age 85 of Foley passed away December 3, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Janet Pauline Albright was born September 29, 1935 in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota to Henry and Agnes (Mastey) Guck. She married Henry Albright on June 17, 1958 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake. Janet lived and farmed with her husband in Gilmanton Township, Benton County all of her married life. She also worked as a waitress for the Blue Oak in Foley and the Hitchin Post in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed farming, planting a flower garden, baking and being outdoors. She was especially fond of her pet goats, Georgie and Frankie. She always like to visit with friends and family. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Pat Albright, Foley; Judy (Kenny) Wolf, Foley; Mary Kay Albright, Foley and Cindy Albright of Foley as well as 7 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and two on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Symanietz, brother-in-law, Thomas Bialke and a sister-in-law, Olive Guck She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry and a brother, Marvin Guck.