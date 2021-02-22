Janelda (Jan) Evelyn Nistler, 85, Paynesville

June 11, 1935 - February 18, 2021

Janelda (Jan) Evelyn Nistler passed away February 18, 2021 at home. A private service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church.

Jan was born on June 11, 1935, the daughter of Mary and Theodore Verhey. She grew up on the family farm near Browerville, MN. After graduating high school, she traveled the United States and taught rural school district #36 and #1104. She was united in marriage with Linus Nistler May 28, 1960. They made their home near Paynesville, MN where they raised their family. Jan enjoyed gardening and their shop Sleepy Hollow/Country Porch Antiques.

She is survived by; her husband of 61years, Linus; her children, Christopher (Deb) Nistler, Pamela Nistler, Kelly (Nancy) Nistler, Victor Nistler, Becky Nistler; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings Ardella Vacarro of Chicago, IL, Marcella (Milt) Sadd of Willmar, MN, Loretta Moewes of North Glenn, CO, Ted (Nita) Verhey of Cokato, MN, Myron Verhey of Westminster, CO, Patricia Reed of West Union, WV, Richard (Jan) Verhey of Denver, CO, Joann Verhey of Westminster, CO.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; son Patrick Nistler; siblings Raymond Verhey, and Irene Brock.