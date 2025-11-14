November 8, 1933 - November 12, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for Jane Torborg, 92, of Cold Spring (formerly of St. Cloud) will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate the Mass. Jane died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Christian burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Richmond.

Jane was born in Richmond, Minnesota, on November 8, 1933, to Herbert and Irma (Koetter) Klein. She married Harold Torborg, the love of her life, on September 1, 1962, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They were married for 63 years and lived in St. Cloud before moving to Cold Spring in 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her continuously growing family. While raising a family, Jane started her own drapery business, Jane’s Draperies, where she made custom drapes and blinds.

Jane’s life was rooted in her faith and in caring for others, and she instilled those values in her children. She was filled with gratitude and joy, which radiated to everyone she encountered. Her most enduring legacy was her heartfelt gratitude to the Lord for His many blessings. She and Harold were founding members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, where she was an active volunteer with faith formation, Eucharistic ministry, funeral meals, prayer line and mission group.

Jane was often found in her kitchen baking cookies and bread that she shared with friends, family and parishioners. Her family will greatly miss her famous homemade caramel rolls. She and Harold enjoyed golfing and playing cards with their friends and neighbors. She was quick-witted and loved to joke and laugh with others. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Over the years, she hand-made and donated hundreds of rosaries to schools and missions.

She is survived by her husband, Harold, of Cold Spring; children, Jim (Susan) of St. Cloud, Sandy (Terry) Asfeld of Cold Spring, Kathy (Pete) Ruhland of St. Michael, Jeff (Catherine) of Rochester, and Scott (Liza) of Rochester; sisters, Betty (Ed) Wegscheid of Moline, Illinois, and Judy Rewerts of Edina; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melvin and Betty Torborg; 25 grandchildren and two great grandchildren (plus one on the way); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lelia Klein; brother, Robert Klein; brother-in-law, Richard Rewerts; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Klein. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.