Jamie Fawn Pesta, 63, Rice

February 1, 1961 - August 31, 2024

Jamie Fawn Pesta, age 63, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2024, at her home in Rice, MN surrounded by her loved ones.

Jamie was born on February 1, 1961, in Breckenridge, MN to Earl and Phyllis (Winkelman) Madsen. Jamie had six children, who experienced her love and selflessness throughout their lives. A giving soul, Jamie worked as a nursing assistant for about fifteen years at several nursing facilities, including Annandale and Buffalo. Jamie was well-loved and respected in her career, often the patient’s favorite. Her love extended beyond her family and residents to animals such as cats, birds, and even squirrels.

Known to enjoy simple pleasures, Jamie would spend time with the love of her life, Kermit Vlasaty, drinking coffee on the patio and having conversations long into the night. Exceptionally skilled in the garden, Jamie grew hydrangeas, lilies, morning glories, and many other blossoming flowers. She loved her garden and worked diligently to maintain it throughout the year. Jamie took an interest in reading, watching musicals, and watching Disney Movies, which she called “educational films.” Jamie not only imparted wisdom to her family when it came to cleaning, cooking, and fixing things, but she made sure to have them appreciate the beauty of splashing in the mud puddles, running in the rain, staring at the stars, and watching the sunrise.

Left to cherish Jamie’s memory are her other half of almost seven years, Kermit Vlasaty; children, Jeanie, who was adopted out but remains a cherished part of family history, Amy (Josh) Floren, Charles Pesta, Aaron (Erika) Pesta, Michael (Jill) Pesta; nine grandchildren, including Mara, Justus, Max, Alanna, Ivalea, Mary, and Lucy; siblings, Keith Madsen, Cynthia (Tom) Zander, Kathleen Madsen, Russell (Jamie) Madsen, and Jennifer Madsen; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.

Upon death, Jamie is reunited with her beloved son, Samuel Pesta, and both parents.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.