James Walcheski, 80, Foley

November 30, 1939 - March 4, 2020

James Walcheski, age 80 of Foley, passed away March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Walcheski was born November 30, 1939 in Benton County to Peter and Julia (Landowski) Walcheski. He lived and farmed in Alberta Township, Benton County all his life. He married Jane Tomala on July 4, 1961 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Jim farmed and built pole sheds for many years. He enjoyed trips to the casino, visiting with friends at the North Benton Store and enjoyed going to a good fish fry. He enjoyed playing the concertina, listening to Old Time Country Music and going on pontoon rides. Jim especially enjoyed gardening, thrashing machines, selling sweet corn, and Sunday dinners with the family.

He is survived by his wife, Jane of Foley and his children: Kevin (Jessica), Foley; Kim (Paul) Seguin, Big Lake; Keith (Gretchen), Pierz; Shari (Joe) Petersen, Big Lake; Kelly (Brian) Becker, Pierz and Kay Walcheski, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren as well as brother and sister; Stanley, TN; Rose Maciaszek, New Brighton and sisters-in law; Harriet Walcheski, Foley; Helen Walcheski, NE., and Daisy Walcheski, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters: Frances, Helen, Gertrude, Sister Mary, Dominic, Roman, Bernard, Joseph, Isidore and Agatha.