James W. Jungels, 82, Cold Spring

April 26, 1941 - November 18, 2023

James W. (Jim) Jungels, 82, of Cold Spring, Minnesota, passed away at home of natural causes on November 18th.

Born in Richmond, MN on April 26, 1941, to Bill Jungels and Ardelle Kinzer, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy before marrying Sharon Theisen (1941-2010) in October 1962, and Patricia Spanier in September 2013.

He began his professional career at the Cold Spring Granite Co. and thereafter at Bruner Pacific Marble & Granite in Pomona, CA. Returning to his native Minnesota, Jim joined Polar Tank Trailer in Opole, MN, and rose to become its CEO in a distinguished and accomplished career.

Throughout his life, Jim prized loyalty and commitment, personally and professionally, and considered someone's word to be a sacred bond. He treasured his local roots and set a powerful example of self-discipline and hard work. He excelled in tackling difficult business challenges and in recent years, found special enjoyment in his daily cocktail hours with Pat.

Jim is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Sherry (Curt) Otto, and Julie (Mark) Weninger, brother Tom (Shirley) Jungels, and grandchildren, Brad (Leah) Otto, Nathan Otto, Sander Weninger, Ava Weninger, and Anna Otto.

Visitation at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring from Noon-1:45 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m.

A special thank you to the caregivers, Hailey and Marcia, for their exceptional care of Jim.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jim's memory to any local chapter of The American Legion at legion.org.