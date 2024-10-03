James T. “Jim” McGowan Jr., 86, Fair Haven Township

August 23, 1938 - October 1, 2024



James T. "Jim" McGowan, Jr., age 86, of Fair Haven Township passed away on Monday, October 1, 2024, at Country Manor in Sartell.

A Funeral Service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 12, 2024 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from10:00-12:00 at Benson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater.

Jim was born on August 23, 1938, in St. Cloud to James and Avis McGowan. He graduated from Tech High School in 1956 and worked for Ruehle Skelly from 1956 – 1966. Jim owned and operated Jim’s Auto Service from 1967 to 2000, when his son Scott bought the business. He married Eleanor Panno on August 14, 1958, at First United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed woodworking, visiting with friends, tractor shows, and tractors (especially Allis-Chalmers). He was a member of Minnesota Pioneer Park in Annandale.

Jim is survived by his son, Thomas (Linda) McGowan of Clearwater; his daughter-in-law, Mary McGowan; 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Tony) Hommerding, Jeff Benson, Drew (Kelly) Sevcik, Nikki McGowan, Sarah Young, Kelsey McGowan, Derek Sevick, Amanda McGowan, Ken McGowan, Bryce (Stevie) McGowan; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor on July 28, 2006, and his son, Scott on December 29, 2021.