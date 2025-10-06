August 29, 1938 - October 3, 2025

James Stang of Sartell, MN passed away on October 3rd, 2025 in his home surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born August 29, 1938 in Luxembourg, MN to Simon and Catherine (Pursley) Stang.

James married Cindy Pikus on August 1, 1961, in Sartell, MN. He worked for Dezurik Corporation for 42 years. He has resided in Sartell for the past 64 years. Jim has three children Michael, Joel (Sherri) and Michelle (Paul) Schreifels. Jim also has 3 grandchildren, Donovan Schreifels, Raelin (Sam) Cruz and Savannah Stang.

James is a US Army Veteran. He was an avid dog trainer and member of the Central MN Retriever Club for 62 years. He also loved fishing and hunting and was an excellent marksman.

He is survived by his wife, children and siblings Renee Schill, Delphine Hilsgen, Jackie Stang.

Preceding James in death were his parents, siblings Bobby Stang, Marty Stang, Rita Ulrich, and Simon Stang Jr.

There will be no official funeral service, on a future date a special day of remembrance will be held for immediate family only.