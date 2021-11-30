James S. Meemken, 62, Waite Park

June 24, 1959 - November 23, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for James S. Meemken, age 62, of Waite Park, who passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on June 24, 1959 to Roman and Estelle (Kremers) Meemken in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Jim grew up in Waite Park the youngest of three children. He was a client with WACOSA for over 30 plus years and enjoyed his time working with them. Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially enjoying a good meal with them. He could often be heard remarking, “Mmmm!” as he enjoyed his meal. Jim also enjoyed being out and about going for rides in the car around town, traveling on road trips with his family, shopping or simply sitting in his swing outside. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

He is survived by his mother; brothers, Dennis of Waite Park and Doug (Jennie) of St. Cloud; nephews, Jason of St. Cloud and Chad (Jennifer) of Albany; great-nieces, Amelia and Stella; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to WACOSA.