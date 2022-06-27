James R. Sattler, Sr., 87, St. Cloud

January 14, 1935 - June 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for James R. Sattler, Sr., age 87, of St. Cloud who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

James was born January 14, 1935 in Orrin, ND to Martin & Elizabeth (Mitzel) Sattler. He grew up in Orrin and worked for the railroad, helped on neighborhood farms, did road construction and worked on the missile sites. Jim married Faye Muehler on June 15, 1963 at St. Leo’s Church in Minot, ND and the couple moved to St. Cloud in 1966. He worked as a Machine Operator for Franklin/Frigidaire for 33 years, retiring in 1999. Jim loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his granddaughters. He enjoyed driving his Ford truck, mowing the lawn, hunting in Montana and the Dakotas with his son, fishing, country music, horses, walking, and his coffee at the Cold Spring Bakery with his friends. Jim was a quiet, simple man who worked very hard, never missing a day in 33 years.

Survivors include his wife, Faye of St. Cloud; son James (Renee) of Sartell; granddaughters, Kayla (Brett) Erickson of Brainerd, Jena (Adam) Imholte of Sartell, Breanna Sattler (Hunter Koller) of Sartell; great grandson, Bowen James Erickson; sister, Bertha Axtman of Williston, ND; brothers, Jerry of Prescott, AZ, Don (Bev) of Goodyear, AZ and sister-in-law, Darlene Sattler of San Tan Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman and Dennis; sister-in-law, Vonnie Sattler and brother-in-law, Albert Axtman.

Memorials are preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association in support of dementia.