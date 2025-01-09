James M. Meyer, 81, Princeton

September 5, 1943 - January 7, 2025

attachment-James Meyer loading...

James M. Meyer, age 81 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 7, 2025, at Fremont Village in Zimmerman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

James Miles was born to Omer and Hope (Connor) Meyer on September 5, 1943, in St. Paul. His family moved to Princeton when he was 14 years old, and he graduated from Princeton High School in 1961. James enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 1, 1961, he was on the USS Henley Battleship during the Cuban Missile Crisis and served his country honorably until 1964. James married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ann Trabant, on June 22, 1962, and they raised three children. He worked at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka. James was an entrepreneur at heart and after raising pheasants as a hobby, in 1967 along with Betty, they started Oakwood Game Farm. In 1997, Jim and Betty invented the Nite Guard Solar, which became a second family business that they owned and operated.

James was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton and served as the Council President and on various committees. He was active in the Princeton Chamber and formerly served as President. James was an advocate for small businesses and the growth of Princeton. He served on numerous game bird organizations including the North American Gamebird Association and MN Game Breeders and Shooting Preserve Association. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, time at the family cabin, Vikings games, and spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He also had the gift of storytelling and the ability to make people laugh.

James is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Scott (Faith) Meyer, Sandy (Mike) Zeroth, and Katie (Greg) Berning; grandchildren, Carter and Nick Zeroth, Joe Meyer, and Cole, Madeline, and Amelia Berning; siblings, Darlene Rogers, Michael Meyer, David Meyer, Kevin Meyer, Thomas Meyer, and Patricia Carman; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Fremont Village for their care and love for James.