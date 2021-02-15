James M. Gwost, 70, St. Cloud

August 28, 1950 – February 12, 2020

James M. Gwost, age 70, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully following a battle with Covid on February 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Harvest Fellowship Church, Sauk Rapids, MN and will be live streamed on the church website. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Monday, Feb 15 and Tuesday, Feb 16 at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery.

Jim was born on August 28, 1950 to Walter and Doris (Boser) Gwost in Little Falls, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1968. While pursuing a biomedical degree at St. Cloud State, working at St. Gabe’s in Little Falls, and playing in a rock band, he met Joanne Lauer and they were married on April 19, 1974. He then went on to earn a BS in Nursing at University of Minnesota in 1975. A lifelong learner, he later earned an MBA from St. Cloud State University and following retirement was in the process of auditing all their science classes.

His nursing career took his family from Minneapolis to Iowa, where he worked as a cardiac care nurse for the University of Iowa and built a house for his growing family with his brother-in-law. He then moved to Topeka, KS where he became a clinic administrator for cardiology before moving back to St. Cloud, MN, working as an administrator until his retirement.

Following retirement, he became very involved in coaching for the Special Olympics and volunteer work including the Terebinth Refuge, the Pregnancy Resource Center, and canvassing in local politics.

Jim had many interests. He enjoyed puzzles and playing cards, stamp and coin collecting, gardening, biking, home repair work (excluding plumbing), playing bass guitar and piano, watching college sports, and coaching. He loved the bustle of a full household with all the kids and grandkids-the more the merrier-including foster care kids, exchange students, and visiting teachers.

Jim will be remembered for his generous nature, strength of personality, solid faith, and his willingness to leave it all on the court.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jo; his children Emily (Eric) Benson of Wamego, KS; Phillip (Jaimee) Gwost of Wichita, KS; and, locally, Lydia (Donald) Wade, Dominick Gwost, Chelsea (Andrew) Kilanowski and Charlie Gwost; 14 grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Gwost.

Memorials preferred to the donor’s choice.