James Lee Johnson, 70, Princeton

January 27, 1949 - September 3, 2019

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for James Lee Johnson on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

Jim was born to the late Jerome and Tina (Weidema) Johnson in Minneapolis, MN. Jim was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Susan Meier on May 4, 1967, in Milbank, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Princeton and were blessed with three children. Jim was a member of the Local 49ers and the Teamsters’ Union. He worked for many years as a body repair technician and at Hardrives, Inc., for 23 years.

Jim enjoyed riding motorcycle, hunting, working on old cars, loved his animals especially his cats, and enjoyed playing pull tabs.

Jim is survived by his children, Matt of Zimmerman, Shawntel (Brad) Peterson of Princeton, and Mike (Karrie) of Milaca; brother, Gerald (significant other Pam) Johnson; sisters, Carol Lewis, Janet (Steve) Hanrahan, LuAnn (Joe) Chowen; and eight grandchildren, Kylie, Logan, Tanner, Alyssa, Lauren, Blake, Teanna, and Carter.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwen; and brother, Charles.