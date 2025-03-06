James “Jim” Wenderski, 78, St. Anna

December 28, 1946 - March 2, 2025

attachment-James Wenderski loading...

James “Jim” Wenderski, of St. Anna, died peacefully on March 2, 2025, in the loving presence of his daughters. Jim was the youngest child of Edmund and Mary Wenderski, born at home at the family’s farm in 1946. After graduating from Holdingford High School in 1964, Jim enlisted in the National Guard, where he served for 7 years. He also worked for Voss Chevrolet and was a school bus driver for Holdingford Public Schools. He married Marlene Kroska in 1968, and together they opened his business, Jim’s Auto Repair, in St. Anna in 1970. He also cared for the Wenderski family farm for four decades, working weekdays in his auto shop and ending each day with farm chores.

His family will miss his playful sense of humor, his embellished storytelling, his joyful engagement with his grandchildren, and his tenderheartedness.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and 12 of his siblings: Harry Wenderski, Lucille Streit, Mary Wenderski, Violet Mader, Agnes Malikowski, Vicki Sherburne, Annie Chiantera, Joe Wenderski, Sallie Imgrund, Delores Tverberg, Monica Mueller, & Donnie Wenderski. Jim is survived by his sister, Barb Riesner, his former wife, Marlene, his five children: Brian, Greg, Mark, Steph, and Samantha, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Visitation begins at 10:00 am; service begins at 11:00 am. A church luncheon will follow.