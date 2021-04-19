James ‘Jim’ W. Truenow, 61, Sauk Rapids

July 8, 1959 - April 16, 2021

James ‘Jim’ Walter Truenow, age 61, of Sauk Rapids, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Funeral services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 will pray at 11:00 AM and provide an Honor Guard. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery following the service. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple in support of Jim’s fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Arrangements are with the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jim W. Truenow was born on July 8, 1959 in St Cloud, MN to Walter and Marian (Aagard) Truenow. He was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Jim graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1977 and joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in Quantico, VA, Korea, and Japan and was honorably discharged in 1982. On August 17, 1984 Jim was united in marriage to Carol F. Ackerman at Mayhew Lake Catholic Church. They made their home on Little Rock Lake near Rice prior to moving to Sauk Rapids in 1986. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and countless memories from family vacations and adventures. Throughout his life, Jim had a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing or just relaxing with his family and friends. He also loved traveling and enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas where he could always recommend the best place to grab a coffee, lunch, dinner, or a drink.

Jim worked at the Sartell Paper Mill for 32 years and at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 7 years before his health forced him to stop working. Jim was active in the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and served with the Honor/Color Guard for over 16 years. He was also a member of Sons of the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, Voiture 40/8 - Local 415, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Jim will be remembered fondly as an extraordinary human being who always had a joke to share, was ready to raise a glass or mix a cocktail, and for making sure nobody left hungry. His kindness, generosity, and courage, along with his dedication to his family, friends, and country will live on, especially in those who called him husband, father, grandpa, or friend.

Jim is survived by his wife, of almost 37 years, Carol of Sauk Rapids, MN; daughters, Becky (Martin) Gjerde of Minnetrista, MN, and Lynette (Andrew) Penly of St. Cloud, MN, and two grandchildren; Abigail Gjerde and Joshua Penly. Also surviving are brother, Dave (Bev) Truenow of New Braunfels, TX; sisters-in-law; Nancy Lahr of Scottsdale, AZ, Sue Markwardt of Zimmerman, MN, Betty Braun of Prior Lake, MN, JoAnn Ackerman of Wells, MN, Janie (Jim) Case of St. Joseph, MN, Joanie (Ray) Otto of Foley, MN, Hope (Rick) Morrison of Rice, MN, MaryAnn Ziebarth of Sauk Rapids, MN, Jennifer (Phil) Slinden of Atwater, MN, Gail (Dan) Clearwater of Appleton, WI, June Ackerman of St. Cloud, MN; brother-in-law, Douglas Ackerman of Minnesota; Godmother, Alma Petersen of Clear Lake, MN, many nieces and nephews and his faithful and beloved cat companion, Louie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Dale Doering and Tim Byron; five Aunts and six Uncles, and niece, Lisa Case.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids.