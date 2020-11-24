James “Jim” Thomas Todd, 88, Clearwater

Died: November 20, 2020

James “Jim” Thomas Todd, age 88, Clearwater, MN died Friday, November 20 in St. Cloud at the home of his daughter surrounded by his family. Per Jim’s request, no services will be held. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Jim was born in St. Paul, MN to Raymond & Bernice (Windisch) Todd. He married Marian Millerbernd on October 24, 1953 in St. Paul, MN. Jim proudly served 42 years in the US Coast Guard. He did accounting for Torit, Jack Frost, Turbodyne/Brown Broveri, Farm Credit and many other businesses in central Minnesota.

His love of cooking kept his family happy and well fed. Jim built numerous doll houses, doll furniture, work benches and toy boxes for his grandchildren. Jim made the holidays and birthday celebrations come alive with love and laughter. His one liners would make you laugh at the most unexpected times. We will truly miss his boundless love and joking ways, but we are happy that he is in the arms of Jesus.

Left to cherish his memory include daughters, Deb (Brad) Wenz of St. Cloud, Tammie (Ken) Theisen of St. Cloud, Barb (Dave) Kloeppner of Clearwater, and son, Greg (Suzette) of Clear Lake; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; in-laws Clyde & Deloris Millerbernd of Vining, Gerald “Jerry” & Marlene Millerbernd of Dent, Walter “Wally” Millerbernd of Aitkin, Dennis “Denny” & Joan Millerbernd of Hastings, Betty Bade of Inver Grove Heights, Mary Millerbernd of West St. Paul and Jim’s furry canine companion, Tonto.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Marian, in 2019; parents; infant daughter, daughter, Patricia Kantor; son, Jeff Todd; infant grandson, Jonathan Todd; sister, Jeanne; brother-in-laws, Edwin “Ed” Millerbernd, Robert “Bob” Bade, and Eugene “Dunnie” Todd; sister-in-law, Mary Millerbernd.

A heartfelt amount of love and thanks go to Brad & Deb Wenz for the exceptional care given to Jim the last 7 months by opening their home to him. The family would also like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of St. Croix Hospice for the loving & compassionate care they provided for Jim.

