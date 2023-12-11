James “Jim” Schwindel, 62, Richmond

June 10, 1961 - December 7, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday December 12, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for James “Jim” Schwindel, age 62, who died December 7, 2023.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. It will continue from 9-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jim was born in St. Cloud, MN to Walter and Jeanette (Rooney) Schwindel. He married Sarah Raney on May 23, 1998, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Richmond, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; mother, Jeanette; siblings, Linda (Chuck) Ertl, David (Eileen), Sharon (Dave) Niehaus, Nancy Schwindel, Butch (Diane); in- laws, Rochelle (Randy) Topel, Gretchen (Clark) Grose, Kurt (Connie) Raney, John (Angie) Raney and Keith (Allison) Raney; Nieces, Kelly Boeckermann, Courtney (Ryan) Fink, Haley Schwindel (Derek); great-nephews, Nolan and Grant and great-niece, Reagan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter in 2019 and his nephew in- law, Brian Boeckermann in 2012.