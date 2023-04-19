James “Jim” Rudolph, 91, Rice

March 15, 1932 - April 15, 2023

James “Jim” Rudolph, 91-year-old resident of Rice, MN died Saturday, April 15 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the Church in Rice. The burial will be held in the St. Columbkille Church Cemetery.

James Alois Rudolph was born March 15, 1932 in St. Wendel, Stearns County, Minnesota to the late Anton and Loretta (Rajkowski) Rudolph. Jim was united in marriage to Gloria Litchy on September 16, 1957. The couple was blessed with five children, Deb, Mary, Joe, Mike and David. The couple farmed near Holdingford, MN for a few short years. Jim then went to work as an over-the-road truck driver for Landy Packing. He later purchased his own truck and was self employed under the name “Rudolph Express”. He enjoyed visiting and socializing with friends and family, playing cards, trips to the casino and traveling. Jim was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice and a former member of St. Columbkille Church in St. Wendel.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra (Randy) Kaeter of Foreston, Mary (James) Wunderlich of Avon, Joseph (Marie) Rudolph of Sartell, Michael Rudolph of Burnsville, David (Tammy) Rudolph of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Jenny Mrosla, Jason Kaeter, Jean Hamlin, Jessica Kaeter, Troy Wunderlich, Nicole Kim, Abby Wunderlich, Brad Rudolph, Megan Peterson, Holly Sparks, Kyle Rudolph; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dolores (Elmer) Huls, Donald (Arlene) Rudolph, Rita Johnson, Marie (Dave) Jendro, Joann (Larry) Smoley and Antoinette Rudolph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Loretta Rudolph and his wife, Gloria Rudolph.