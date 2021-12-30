James (Jim) Peter Zinken Jr, 58, St. Cloud

July 13, 1963 - December 23, 2021

James (Jim) Peter Zinken Jr, 58, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on December 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering to celebrate Jim’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on July 13th, 1963, to James & Donna Zinken (Nilsen). He helped run the family mechanic shop, Alamo Service, in his young adult life and had a passion for working on vehicles. Later in life he worked as a driver, most recently for Knife River.

Jim loved spending time at his cabin in Pine River, MN and could often be found four wheeling, fishing, or having drinks with friends around the campfire. Planning meals and cooking for others was how he showed his love; he enjoyed making large meals with friends and Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his children Mandy Zinken (Taylor) St. Cloud, James Zinken (Ashley) Cold Spring; Granddaughters Isabella, Alexa, Hannah, Breanna & Hayley; Siblings Nancy Gully (Roger) Sauk Rapids, Tom Zinken (Debbie) Princeton, Shelley Gaetz (Bob) Saint Augusta, Roger Zinken (Mary) Cold Spring, Berta Gaetz (Larry) Sauk Rapids & Vanessa Imholte (Rick) Shoreview; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James & Donna Zinken (Nilsen); and granddaughter, Jaidyn.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.