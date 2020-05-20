James “Jim” M. Rodness, 66, Sartell

April 20, 1954 – May 20, 2020

James “Jim” M. Rodness, age 66, Sartell, MN died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Sartell with his family by his side.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jim was born April 20, 1954 in St. Louis, MO to Dale M. and Kathryn M. (Romanchuk) Rodness. He married Bonnie Hale on April 25, 1992 in Minnetonka, MN. Jim was employed as an accountant in the hospitality industry. He was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church, Sartell, MN. Jim enjoyed fishing, history and genealogy. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, loyalty, endless trivia knowledge, and ability to make small talk with anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Rodness of Sartell, MN; daughters, Inga (Derek) Gerads of Sartell, MN; and Hannah (Zackary) Judovsky of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Sandra and Susan Rodness of St. Louis Park, MN; and aunt, Marilyn (Kenneth) Quarforth of Rapids City, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and uncle Irving Rodness.

Memorials are preferred to Stearns County Historical Museum.