James “Jim” L. Haaf, 62, Watkins and formerly of Sauk Rapids

July 15, 1958 - January 15, 2021

A celebration of life will be 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jim Haaf, 62 who passed away at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins on Friday, January 15, 2021.

James Lee Haaf was born on July 15, 1958 in St. Cloud to James and Jeanette (Schroeder) Haaf. He lived in Sauk Rapids for most of his life and he held various jobs working as a truck driver, was the owner/ operator of Benton Bingo and most recently drove school bus. Jim love shooting pool, riding his Harley, playing BINGO and gardening. He had a great sense of humor, was a wonderful story teller, a generally stubborn man and a devoted Republican.

Survivors include his children, Shannon (Trevor Cox) Durkee of St. Cloud, Adam (Tanya) Haaf of Rice, Sara (Joseph) Wainwright of Clinton, SC and; grandchildren, Alicia, Jace, Evan and Samantha; siblings, Marlys (Michael) Kraul-Van Der Eyk of Foley, Cheryl (Jim) Wipf of Lastrup, Becky (Don) Hendrix of New Braunfels, TX, Tom (Michelle) Haaf of Sauk Rapids, Joe (LouAnn) Haaf of Minneapolis and Chris (Danielle) Haaf of Hartford, CT; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Dave at Hilltop Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mark.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care that was given to Jim.