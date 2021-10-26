James “Jim” Krych, 70, Holdingford

January 27, 1951 – October 22, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of James “Jim” Krych, age 70, of Holdingford, will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 26, at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Jim went to his eternal home on Friday, October 22, at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, with his wife and children at his bedside. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Monday and again after 9:00 AM, Tuesday, at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Monday, followed by the Knights of Columbus at 6:30, and the Saturday Morning Prayer Group at 6:45 PM Monday, at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Born to Edmund and Rita (Pintok) Krych on January 27, 1951, Jim lived in Holdingford, MN, his entire life. Jim married his wonderful wife, Jan, on October 9, 1976. Jim and Jan had two children, Joshua Krych and Sarah (Krych) Heidelberger. They were blessed as their family grew with their daughter-in-law Lori (Joshua) and son-in-law Reed (Sarah), along with grandchildren Lily, Jonah, Gianna, Margaret, and Benedict Heidelberger; and Jack, Cole, Andrew, and Lewis Krych; and grandchildren heavenside–Natalie and Grace.

Jim graduated college from University of Minnesota, Crookston, where he enjoyed working on a farm for work study. Through the years, he worked at Avon Plastics, Kraft Foods West Plant in Melrose, Adolph Oil Company, and Gerads Oil Company until his early retirement. He was an active member of his St. Hedwig church community over his lifetime, Knights of Columbus, Saturday Morning Men’s Group, Eucharistic adoration committee, and an active lector at Mass. He loved spending time with his wife of 45 years, family, and friends. Jim was a devoted daily Mass attendee and he was known for his lengthy conversations and hearty laugh. Faith and family were his life focus and as he lived, so he died. He will be greatly missed by anyone who ever had the gift of a lively conversation and relationship with him.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, Joseph, Jerome, Jan, Jeff, and countless friends he made along his life journey.