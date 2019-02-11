James “Jim” I. Richert, Jr., 56, Clear Lake

December 28, 1962 - February 9, 2019

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for James “Jim” I. Richert, Jr., age 56, who died Saturday at his home in Clear Lake.

Jim was born December 28, 1962 in St. Paul to James & Nancy (Crittenden) Richert. He owned and operated JR Hauling in Becker for the last 30 years. Jim was also the Operations Manager at the Becker Ash Landfill for those same 30 years. He took pride in the fact that his purple JR Hauling semi-trucks were a staple in the Becker community. Jim enjoyed ice fishing, camping, snowmobiling, yardwork and landscaping. He was a caring, honest, hardworking man.

Survivors include his father, Jim Richert of Lake Elmo; mother, Nancy Richert of West St. Paul; daughter, Abby (Aaron) Breyfogle of Lake City; son, Cody (Sammie Schallenberger) of Becker; grandchildren, Cameron and Cooper Richert, Teagan, Kenedi and Huxley Breyfogle; sisters, Tammy (Greg) Holland of North Hudson, WI, Heather (Mark) Metcalf of Stillwater and brother, Jeff (Heather) Richert of Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kendal.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).