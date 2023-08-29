James “Jim” Heidt, 87, Bismarck

August 3, 1936 - August 26, 2023

attachment-James Heidt loading...

James “Jim” Duane Heidt, 87, of Bismarck, ND, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Assumption Community Home in Cold Spring, MN.

The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Assumption Community Home Chapel in Cold Spring with a celebration of life luncheon for family to follow.

Interment will take place on September 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck, ND.

Jim was born on August 3, 1936, in Bismarck, ND to Xavier “Dan” and Elizabeth (Klug) Heidt. He graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School, Class of 1954. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was later honorably discharged. He then attended Bismarck State College and the University of North Dakota.

He married Patricia K. Cordner on June 13, 1959. They had three children together.

Jim worked at the United States Geological Survey for 35 years. As a hydrologist, he studied and analyzed waters all across the state of North Dakota. He made many lasting friendships and retired in 1991.

Jim was an active member of Belles n’ Beaux square dancing group which brought him to events all over the U.S. He was a proud member of the Elks and Eagles Club both for over 50 years, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Parents without Partners, and Single File.

Jim loved to travel, often taking cross-country road trips to visit his sisters and other family. He also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren at sporting events, playing card games, eating at buffets, going out for breakfast, and never, ever turning down a trip to Sam’s Club. Jim was very active - if he wasn’t dancing, he was inviting his grandchildren to go cross-country skiing or biking. He loved chauffeuring his grandkids and their friends to sporting events, DQ and McDonald’s (one of his favorite places to eat). Gramps loved to bring donuts to his grandkids every Sunday morning after church. Gramps was also known for “accidentally” dropping his food for the four-legged critters he loved so much.

Gramps will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Wetzel and Kimberly (Tab) Meyer; grandchildren, Lesley Heidt, Jessica (Dave) Meberg, Justin (Kelly) Wetzel, Krystal (Dustin) Berger, Joshua (Carrie) Meyer, Carly (Levi) Hummel, Kaylin Meyer, Kenadee Meyer, Christa Meyer; great grandchildren, Madisyn, Jett, David, Henry, Edith, Jozie, Avary, Broderick, Jack, Charlie, Tate, and MacKenzie; sisters, Marilyn (Petie) Dickinson and Nancy (Roger) Gehring; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Elizabeth Heidt; the mother of his children, Pat Heidt; son, Marc Heidt; sister, Lucille McGillvary; grandson, Kody; and many other close family members.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Assumption Community Home, for all of their kind, compassionate, and tender care they provided Jim.

Rest in Peace Gramps. We miss and love you beyond words.