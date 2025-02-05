James “Jim” Althaus, 87, St. Cloud

July 23, 1937 - January 20, 2025

James "Jim" Althaus, affectionately known as "Tubby" to those closest to him, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, in his hometown of Saint Cloud, Minnesota. Born on July 23, 1937, Jim lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Jim was a man of many passions. He found joy and solace in the great outdoors as an avid fisherman and golfer. Summers spent at his camper on Big Swan Lake were among his happiest times, creating countless fond memories with family and friends. A proud Marine veteran, Jim served his country with honor before embarking on a fulfilling career as a truck driver for Winkelman Building Corporation. Over more than 30 years, he delivered supplies to job sites, worked in the shop, and formed lifelong connections.

Above all else, Jim treasured his family. He shared an enduring bond with his beloved wife of 65 years, Georgia, a testament to their deep love and partnership. Those who knew Jim will remember him as a kid at heart with a playful sense of humor and good-natured wit. Whether enjoying a good western or indulging in infomercial bargains he couldn’t resist, Jim’s charm and quirks endeared him to all who crossed his path.

Jim’s legacy lives on through his loving wife, Georgia; his sons Martin (Janet) Althaus and Clint (Bonnie) Althaus; his brother Tony (Virginia) Althaus; his sister Judy (Daniel) Warneke; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Rose Althaus, and his stepfather, Duane Nordin.

Jim’s warmth, humor, and love will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations of clothes, blankets, etc., be made to the St. Cloud VA in his honor.