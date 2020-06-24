James Irving Wait, 79, St. Augusta

January 22, 1941 - June 23, 2020

A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of James Irving Wait, age 79 of St. Augusta will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Jim passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery in St. Augusta.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Face masks are encouraged.

Jim was born January 22, 1941 in Litchfield to the late Walter and Adeline (Krupke) Wait. After graduating from Paynesville High School, Jim joined the United States Air Force. He married Joyce Lahr in 1963 in Paynesville, they enjoyed 57 years together.

Jim was a member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union Local #930 of St. Cloud. He just received his fifty-year membership pin.

Jim is survived by his wife Joyce; two children, Robyn (Danny) Wait-Gans of St. Cloud and Darrin (Joe Brunker) Wait of Minneapolis.

James was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren, Chuck; and one sister, Marlyn.