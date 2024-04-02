James Houdek, 86, Foley

November 27, 1937 - March 30, 2024

attachment-James Houdek loading...

James Houdek, age 86 of Foley, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2024 at his daughter's home with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2024 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial with Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 4th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James 'Jim' Lawrence Houdek Jr., was born November 27, 1937 in Olivia, MInnesota to James and Bessie (Kubesh) Houdek. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He married Paulette 'Pauli' Toren on June 29, 1963 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. The couple raised three children; Brian, Brad and Beth. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Anyone who knew Jim knew he loved to raise beef cattle, most notably black angus. He was very motivated, hardworking, and enjoyed the simple things in life. Most importantly, he was strong, determined, and never gave up. He was an industrious worker and extremely talented at metal fabricating and enjoyed using his lathe. Whatever he built was better, stronger, and would serve his purpose. Jim was a devoted Catholic and a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he was an usher for many years. He was a member of the Foley American Legion for 45 years and served on the executive board as well as the color guard, having participated in many military funerals. Jim was a friend to many and always made it a point to visit the sick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Foley American Legion, Post 298. A special thank you to the CentraCare Hospice nurse, Nicole for her guidance and to Care Medical Supply for their many years of great service.

He is survived by his children: Brian (Tammy); Brad; Beth (Terry) Thorsten, all of Foley. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Eric (Sarah) Thorsten, Meghan (Dustin) Houdek-Hale, Kayla (Justin) Voigt, and great grandchildren: Bentley, Carson, Oaklynn, Addilynn and his sister, Mildred Roggenbuck and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauli, in 2017, brother, Jerome Houdek and sister Blanche Holman.