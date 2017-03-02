James G. Wey, 87, Woodbury formerly of St. Cloud

February 6, 1930 - February 28, 2017

James Wey loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Mary’s Cathedral lower church in St. Cloud for James G. Wey, age 87 of Woodbury formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Woodbury Healthcare Center. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Jim was born on February 6, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Helen (Ament) Wey. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jim married Joan E. Bettenberg on August 21, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed by the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. After retirement he worked for the St. Cloud American Legion Post #76. Jim was an avid stamp collector and was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Judy Marchetti Seaberg and her husband Jim of Oakdale; three grandchildren, Libby Marchetti of Minneapolis, Adam Marchetti of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Joshua Marchetti of Oakdale; one sister, Dolores Brunner of Hutchinson.