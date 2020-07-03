James F. Carlson, 58, Blaine

June 8, 1962 - July 2, 2020

A Requiem Mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for James F. Carlson, age 58 of Blaine who passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Reverend Father Brandon Haenny will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Elmdale.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with a rosary at 10:00 a.m.