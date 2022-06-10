James C. Brady, 83, Cold Spring

May 3, 1939 - June 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for James C. Brady, age 83, who died Thursday, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN from Hashimoto’s. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Jim was born on May 3, 1939, in Westfield, NJ to Terence C. and Mable (Nicholsen) Brady. He graduated from St. John’s University in 1961. Jim married Irene Menke (Stang) August 29, 1985, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. He was a Lieutenant Commander and helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy for 8 years and served in Vietnam.

Jim worked for U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed time with family, golf, and boating on the Chain of Lakes. Jim was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, a life member of the Cold Spring American Legion #455 and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Bridget (Bruce) Brady-Mathson and Shaun (Cyndi Ostlund); stepchildren, Todd Menke, Dennis (Terri) Menke, Sandy (Loren) Dennin; brother, John; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Terry, Alice, and Margaret.