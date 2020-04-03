Jacqueline S. French, 71, St. Joseph

Died: March 30, 2020



Jacque French, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home in St. Joseph on March 30th 2020.

She graduated from Hopkins High School and Saint Cloud State University. Services will be held at a later date.

Jacque was a devoted employee and Director of Development of Anna Marie’s Shelter a home dedicated to Battered Women for many years.

She dedicated her life to helping others and was heavily involved in the community. In 2010 Jacque was given a community hero award.

She leaves behind her loving son, Jason Albertine; sister, Kaye (Tom)

Molin; and three nieces, Kari, Tracey and Kellie and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.