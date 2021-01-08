Jacqueline J. (Frie) Schellinger-Reisinger, 87, Waite Park

May 18, 1933 - January 5, 2021

Due to COVID-19 a Private Family Funeral Service will be held for Jacqueline J. (Frie) Schellinger-Reisinger, age 87, of Waite Park, who passed away peacefully due to complications of dementia on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park. Burial of the urn will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. An outdoor park celebration to celebrate our dear mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, will take place in the late summer. More details forthcoming.

Jackie was born on May 18, 1933 to John and Mercedes (Schwinden) Frie in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Paul Schellinger in 1956. After Paul’s death in 1973, she was united in marriage to Don Reisinger in 1980. Don passed away in 1994. Everyone that knew Jackie knew that family was everything and that she was so proud of her large crew! “Grandma Jackie” was her favorite title!

She is survived by her children, Dean (Diane); Glen (Nancy), Keith, Amy (Keith) Weaver; son-in-law, John Hoffman; Don’s sons, Don (Laurie) and Mike (Joy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Les) Lee, Dan (Joan) Frie, Sandy (Ron) Hurd; sister-in-law, Barbara Frie; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Paula Schellinger-Hoffman; brother, Kevin Frie; and stepsons, Rick and Paul Reisinger.

A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care of Jackie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.