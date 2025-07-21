March 24, 1975- July 15, 2025

Jacob Eskel Hiller, age 50 died unexpectedly at his home in St. Cloud, MN on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Memorial services celebrating his life will be held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St Cloud State University, St Cloud, MN on Tuesday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m in the HuskyDen, and at the Civic Club in New Baltimore, Michigan on Sunday August 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Jacob was born on March 24, 1975, in Mount Clemens, MI to John and Sharon (LeRoy) Hiller. Jake grew up in New Baltimore, Michigan where he graduated from Anchor Bay High School in 1993. He graduated from Michigan State University with his Bachelor’s in 1997 and stayed there for around three more years and received his Master’s degree in 2000. During this year he and Renee moved to Woodbury where he had a short tenure at the University of Minnesota. In 2001 the pair relocated to Urbana, Illinois where he completed his doctorate in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois in 2007. After this Jake was a professor at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan for 16 years and for the past two years he worked for American Engineering Testing in St. Paul, MN as a Senior Pavement Engineer.

Jacob was united in marriage to Renee L. Schuster on May 29, 1999 at Grace United Methodist Church in Chesterfield, Michigan. This union was blessed with three wonderful boys, Nathaniel John (21), Benjamin Arthur (19), and Casey Eskel (16). Jake was unbelievably proud of each of them and encouraged and supported all their endeavors. He also adored his chocolate lab, Lucy and previously his black lab, Pepper and his cat Sami. Jake was an avid sports fan, especially of Michigan State sports, the Minnesota Twins/Wild and Detroit Tigers/Red Wings. He spent countless hours watching his children play their favorite sports whether it was hockey, cross country skiing/running, baseball, or football.

Jake served as the President of the International Society for Concrete Pavements. He was a dedicated educator, researcher, and practitioner. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering support of colleagues and students alike.

Jake is survived, by his wife, Renee, and children, Nate, Ben, and Casey, parents, John & Sharon Hiller, sister, Sarah (Rob Tansey) Hiller, grandparents, Jack & Rosalie LeRoy, father and mother-in-law Jerry & Barbara Schuster, and sister-in-law Christine (Trent) Childers. Also surviving are nieces Anya Abood and Kacey Childers, and nephew Zander Abood, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues, and Jake’s faithful companion, Lucy.

Jacob is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joel & Betty Hiller.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jake’s name to either the American Heart Association (heart.org) or support youth hockey through the Youth Hockey Development fund (usahockeyfoundation.com).