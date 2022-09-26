Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Returning To Minnesota Zoo

The 4th annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is set to open at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley on Saturday, October 1st. This year's theme is "Night at the Library."

Tickets for the event range from $18-24 with Minnesota Zoo members eligible for a $2/ticket discount.

The experience takes about an hour total between the ten minute walk from the parking lot and the 40-50 minute, quarter-mile experience.

You might be wondering who carves the pumpkins (as I know I was). Per the Zoo website:

Passion for Pumpkins from Oxford, MA designs the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, and carves the over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins you see on the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Trail. Founded by John Reckner, Passion for Pumpkins is a professional multi-media company run by the Reckner family and close friends. Passion for Pumpkins produces shows around the country.

For a unique, personalized experience, the Zoo offers the chance to customize a pumpkin for display on the tour. For $750 a professional pumpkin carver can bring your idea to life for you! You can submit your idea and take your pumpkin home with you when you leave.

While most zoo exhibits will close at 4 p.m. on the days of the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, they are planning on keeping Discovery Bay open until 8 p.m. for folks to view animals.

The zoo says the event is family friendly but asks that guests keep in mind it is a walking trail and could be a bit tiring for little ones. Kids two and older need a ticket.

