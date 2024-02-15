It’s Your Friday Fish Fry Guide for Central Minnesota

It's that time of year again! Wednesday was ash Wednesday, and now, if you are Catholic, lent begins. So, Fridays you may begin to look for some great fish fries around the area. The great thing is that there is a guide for churches around the St. Cloud Diocese that will have fish fries to enjoy there, or take out and in some cases even delivery.

Some of the churches will have them available several Fridays thoughout Lent, and some will only have a fish fry on a designated Friday.

From the Central Minnesota Catholic website, these are the fish fries that will be available at the area churches and when.

These are all listed in alphabetical order, not by calendar days. So, look for the town that is most convenient for you and go from there.

Fridays, Feb. 16 March 1, 15 Alexandria • St. Mary Parish/St. Mary’s School hosts fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s School gym. Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Braham • Knights of Columbus and Women’s Group hosts fish fry with baked potato, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner rolls and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish. Takeout available. Event includes basket silent auction. Friday, March 15 Breckenridge • St. Mary Parish youth group hosts fish fry including fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the school gym. Macaroni and cheese available upon request. Event includes bake sale. Fridays, Feb. 16, March 8 Brennyville • St. Elizabeth Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Phone orders will be taken at 320-355-2459 starting at 4:30 p.m. (Located at 16454 125th Ave. NE, Foley.) Fridays, Feb. 23, March 8, 22 Brooten • Knights of Columbus Council 13284 hosts fish fry including fish, mashed potatoes and baked beans at the Ka De Shack from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Takeout available. Friday, March 15 Eden Valley • Assumption Parish hosts dine-in or pick-up fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. — or until fish is gone — at the church. Home delivery available within city limits by calling the church (320-453-5765) between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. that day. Fridays, Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Fergus Falls • Our Lady of Victory Parish serves dine-in and drive-thru fish fry including batter-fried walleye, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Fridays, Feb. 16, March 22 Foley • Knights of Columbus Council 3603 hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry with au gratin potatoes and coleslaw from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Emmaus Trinity Center in St. John Church. Free will offering. Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15 Foreston • Foreston-Milaca Knights of Columbus Council 11856 hosts fish fry including deep-fried fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, vegetable and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Parish Center. (Checks accepted.) Fridays, March 1, 22 Gilman • Sts. Peter and Paul Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, potato, vegetable, salad, homemade bread and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Fridays, Feb. 23, March 8, 22 Henning • St. Edward Parish hosts dine-in and takeout fish fry including fish, potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, buns and bars at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Isanti • Knights of Columbus Council 10238 hosts fish fry from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Meal includes baked or deep-fried fish, French fries or other potatoes, coleslaw, veggie, bun and dessert. Takeout available. (Located at 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti.) Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Mora • Knights of Columbus Council 5078 hosts dine-in and takeout fish fry including deep-fried fish, baked or au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and dessert at St. Mary Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 23, March 15 Morrill • St. Joseph Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, haluski, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at handicapped accessible parish hall. (Church is located at 33018 Nature Road, Foley.) Fridays, Feb. 23, March 8, 22 Onamia • Holy Cross Parish and Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council host all-you-can-eat fish fry including fried and baked fish from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish Center. (Stations of the Cross prayed at 4 p.m.) Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 22 Perham • Catholic United Financial matching grant fish fry including fish, baked potato, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner rolls and bars served from 5 to 7 p.m. in handicapped accessible St. Henry’s Area School new gym. Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Princeton • Princeton-Zimmerman Knights of Columbus Council 8571 hosts fish fry with fried or baked fish, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, cheese bread and dessert from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Christ Our Light Church. Take out available. Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Rice • Immaculate Conception Parish serves dine-in or takeout fish fry including deep-fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw and baked beans from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Takeout available — call 320-393-2750 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to order ahead. Friday, March 1 St. Cloud • St. Paul Parish serves baked fish dinner with cheesy hash browns, green beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls and brownies from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 St. Cloud • St. Katharine Drexel School hosts dine-in or drive-thru fish fry including fish, coleslaw, chips, beans and bread from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Augustine Church. (Ice cream fundraiser for fifth grade environmental camp. Free will offering.) Fridays, Feb. 16, March 15 St. Joseph • Fish fry to benefit St. John the Baptist Parish (in Collegeville) is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sal’s Bar & Grill. Menu includes fried fish, potato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Event includes meat raffle. Takeout available by calling Sal’s at 320-363-8273. Friday, March 22 St. Joseph • Fish fry to benefit St. Joseph Catholic School is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sal’s Bar & Grill. Menu includes fried fish, potato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and dinner roll. Event includes meat raffle. Takeout available by calling Sal’s at 320-363-8273. Fridays, Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22 Staples • Sacred Heart Area School hosts fish fry including fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, seafood salad, coleslaw, bread and homemade dessert from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Friday, Feb. 16 Tintah • St. Gall Parish hosts walleye fish fry with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and ice cream from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 Upsala • St. Mary Parish hosts dine-in or carry-out smelt and fish fry with potato salad, haluski and dessert from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Event includes cash raffle drawing. Tickets are $100 each — only 250 tickets sold. Fridays, Feb. 16, March 1, 15 Urbank • Sacred Heart Parish serves fish fry with potatoes, coleslaw, vegetable and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 16, March 1, 15 Wahkon • Father Hennepin Knights of Columbus hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish. Menu features fried and baked fish, baked and scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. (Stations of the Cross prayed at 4 p.m.) Friday, March 22 Waite Park • St. Joseph Parish hosts dine-in or drive-thru fish fry with hand-breaded fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, potatoes and rolls from 4 to 7 p.m. (Dessert with dine-in only.)

Of course, many restaurants in the area will be having weekly fish fries too.

