It’s Official, the Minnesota State Fair is Back On for 2021

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota State Fair’s board of managers took a series of actions this morning assuring that the Great Minnesota Get-Together will return August 26th through Labor Day, September 6th, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Stay Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said:

Planning has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, but it still feels really good to say that the Great Minnesota Get-Back- Together is actually happening. We’re working hard to ensure a healthy and safe environment, so if you’re ready to get together later this summer, the fair will be here and ready to welcome you back.

Restrictions regarding large gatherings have recently eased in Minnesota, so at this time the State Fair does not anticipate daily attendance limits, and masks will not be required for fair guests (but are strongly encouraged for those not fully vaccinated).

With today’s board action, gate admission ticket sales for the 2021 State Fair have resumed. Pre-fair discount admission tickets, on sale through Aug. 25 for all ages, are $13. Admission at the gate for adults 13-64 is $16; kids 5-12 and seniors 65+ will be admitted for $14; children 4 and under are always admitted free. Pre-fair tickets are on sale online at mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/.

Gate admission tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 fair, as well as tickets already purchased for 2021, are valid for this year’s fair.

As always, discounted admission will also be available on select days during the fair, including Opening Day, Seniors Days, Kids Days and Military Appreciation Day.

Additional announcements regarding the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, including the free entertainment lineup, new foods, full Grandstand lineup and more will be released in the coming weeks.