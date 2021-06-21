It’s Duluth Airshow Week, Performers & Planes Flying In This Week

The Duluth Airshow is coming up this weekend, and man we couldn't be more excited. Last year of course the airshow had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. This year it's back in full strength and will feature the US Navy Blue Angels in their new F-18 Superhornet jets. You may have seen one of them fly into town yesterday, as the Navy Blue Angels #7 arrived.

The rest of the Blue Angels will be flying in on Monday. The Duluth Airshow posted on social media for everyone to look up if you hear jets or planes because there's a good chance you'll see some of the performers flying in this week. Consider it a sneak peak for the fun this weekend.

The airshow flying will begin at 11am both this Saturday and Sunday. Performers include the F-22 Raptor demonstration team, the Redbull Helicopter that flies upside down, 148th F-16 demonstration, Red Bull Wing Suits, various stunt planes, C-17 Demonstration team, and of course the headlining act of the US Navy Blue Angels.

The flying performances are great, but I also really enjoy all the static displays that you can see up close. They will have a bunch around the airport and you can come before the show to check them all out. Some of the displays you can even sit in and get a picture taken. It's a real fun time for the family.

The extended weather forecast appears to show that it should be pretty nice. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and in the upper 70's for Duluth. Sunday has a slight chance of rain, but highs near 80.

Tickets are still on sale and they have different pricing options as well.